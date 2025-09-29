Canadian manufacturer eyeing Las Cruces for its first U.S. facility

Las Cruces is being evaluated by a Endurance Technologies Inc., a Canadian steel process and steel manufacturing company, as the site of its first U.S. facility. Scott Brocato talks with Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez about how the city would benefit if it's chosen.

Scott Brocato:

Mayor Enriquez, let's talk about the manufacturing company in question, Endurance Technologies, Inc. Who are they?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

They're an outfit that's Canadian-based and had been looking around to expand and create a new business in the United States. And, you know, kudos to them. They've done their homework. They've done their research. They narrowed it down to four cities, Las Cruces just happened to be one of them. They put a lot of time and effort in their strategic planning.

We have been in discussion with this company for a couple of years now through Mesilla Valley Economic Development, MVEDA, and trying to invite them and encourage them to do business in Las Cruces. And we're one of the finalists now, so it’s really exciting. They're a steel industry. And as we've said, it'll be their first operations in the United States.

Scott Brocato:

So what drew Las Cruces to them, do you know?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

A lot of it when they did their strategic planning, their marketing, their networking to see what cities would complement their steel industry operations was the crossroads. We're looking at I-10. I-25 as ways of them shipping their product out and also receiving their products so that they can manufacture.

Scott Brocato:

So what factors about Las Cruces now are being evaluated by them, and what aspects do you feel that the city has to offer them and their company?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

There's a lot to offer with the highways, the location, and the building that they're looking at is a vacant and existing building in the industrial park. It used to be Ray Wiring, so a lot of the things that they're looking at doing, this facility actually complements what they're trying to produce and manufacture.

Scott Brocato:

If they do decide to choose Las Cruces as the site, what kind of impact do you see that having on the city?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

Oh, I think it's a huge impact for the city. It's getting a company to come in to be the first company from international coming from Canada to want to open up is very newsworthy to begin with. They're looking at 50 new jobs, higher paying jobs. They're looking at reinvesting in our community, helping the community thrive. But as we've been trying to develop and grow the industrial park, this is huge for Las Cruces to get a company to come in at first, at this magnitude, with this kind of presence of being from Canada, the first time in the United States, opens up a lot of eyes throughout the United States and other industries to look at Las Cruces.

Scott Brocato:

Do you know when the decision will be made?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

Yes, we just recently at City Council passed a resolution for their IRB--industrial revenue bonds--to make it more attractive. That was another thing that attracted them not only to Las Cruces, but the state of New Mexico, where we offer those tax incentives. And we're like 90% there. They've already put earnest money down on the property. They're really looking to come here. We're probably 90% sure there's environmental licensing, permits, inspections that still need to be done. And if those all go through, then by October 30th, we could be sealing this deal.

Scott Brocato:

And is there anything else you'd like to add?

Mayor Eric Enriquez:

Well, again, that industrial is, with manufacturing steel, they have to have several furnaces. And again, the emissions that it puts out and everything, we want to make sure that we're safe in our community. These individuals (with) Endurance Company, have done their homework. They're going to start out with one furnace with the potential of four furnaces taking place. They've looked at the location and they only need maybe 5 to 7 acres right now, but they're looking at fifteen so that they can do full expansion.

So basically what I'm saying is this company has looked at the future growth, and that's what they're submitting with all their environmental testing if they were the maximum use what they would be doing. So kudos to them. They're forward-thinking, they're planning, they're looking at ten, fifteen years from

