New exhibit University Art Museum exhibit transports viewers to Tijuana of the 1990s and 2000s

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published September 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Courtney Uldrich (left), Collections Curator at the University Art Museum at NMSU; and Georgina Treviño, "Greetings from Tijuana" artist
“Greetings from Tijuana,” which opens September 19th at the University Art Museum at NMSU, is a solo exhibition from jewelry artist Georgina Treviño. It marks a return to the city where Treviño was born and raised until the age of thirteen, and highlights the generation that came of age in Tijuana during the 1990s and 2000s.Scott Brocato spoke with Treviño, as well as Courtney Uldrich, Collections Curator at the University Art Museum, about the exhibit.
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for nearly 40 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016. You can hear him regularly during "Morning Edition" from 5am-9am on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him playing bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
