New exhibit University Art Museum exhibit transports viewers to Tijuana of the 1990s and 2000s

“Greetings from Tijuana,” which opens September 19th at the University Art Museum at NMSU, is a solo exhibition from jewelry artist Georgina Treviño. It marks a return to the city where Treviño was born and raised until the age of thirteen, and highlights the generation that came of age in Tijuana during the 1990s and 2000s.Scott Brocato spoke with Treviño, as well as Courtney Uldrich, Collections Curator at the University Art Museum, about the exhibit.