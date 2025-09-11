NMDOH says it has removed barriers to COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Chad Smelser, a medical epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health, explains how the state is responding to federal changes that made getting a vaccine in New Mexico more difficult.

KC Counts:

I can only imagine that a lot of people have had the experience that I personally have had with multiple people I know and care about getting COVID-19. And as we're waiting for this new vaccine to come out, we get news that we may not have access to it. So, I'd like for you to just say, and I know things change quickly, but as of now, who in New Mexico is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Chad Smelser:

Sure, and that's a great question. The Department of Health, and especially with the backing of the FDA for safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, strongly recommend that New Mexicans get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and it's efficient for people to get it. The current issues in New Mexico are really twofold. The vaccine is being produced now and being shipped out to states. And so, we will have an increasing supply of vaccine in the state over the next several weeks. The other issue that came up during this week, especially, and there was lots of media coverage that people may know about is that in New Mexico, a lot of our vaccines are given at pharmacies. And due to the changes in the federal government, there was a barrier that people needed a prescription in order to get a vaccine at some of the pharmacies. And so, with that barrier popping up, the New Mexico Department of Health worked very hard with the Board of Pharmacy and the other professional medical boards to revise the protocols for pharmacies to give vaccines and allow people to get to get the vaccine without that prescription from a medical provider.

KC Counts:

Has that been done?

Dr. Chad Smelser:

So as of last night, I believe 5:15-ish or so last night, the Board of Pharmacy approved the protocol, and we are in the process of making sure everybody is aware that it's in place, and that pharmacies will shortly be able to provide vaccines.

KC Counts:

I will say it's Friday, September 5th, as we're having this conversation. What we heard in that media coverage you referenced was that due to the regulatory environment in New Mexico, it was New Mexico and two other states, that were kind of put in this classification where we didn't think we were going to be able to get the vaccine. What was that and what changes did you have to enact?

Dr. Chad Smelser:

So, in New Mexico, the Board of Pharmacy writes a protocol that allows prescriptive authority for pharmacies to be able to give the vaccine. And that prescriptive authority required approval by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That is the committee that was disrupted from their normal processes during the summer by the leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services, and they had not ruled or given a recommendation about this particular vaccine. So, we moved to change the language in the protocol for pharmacies to be able to provide vaccine in order to allow for the recommendations of other reputable, both federal and professional organizations to provide recommendations for the use of vaccines.

KC Counts:

And I think people have a lot of questions about what categories - if people are going to be eligible to just go in and get a COVID-19 shot. Would we be talking about anyone six months and older?

Dr. Chad Smelser:

So, the recommendations this year and the way the vaccine has been licensed for use, for safe and effective use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration are a bit more complex than just the blanket, everybody above the age of six months should get the vaccine. So, the best bet for folks to understand if they're eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, is to see our newly posted vaccine guidance that is on the website. We're having a little bit of trouble with some people reporting it's a little difficult to find it on our website, and we're working very hard to make it readily available so people can find it easily. They also can call our New Mexico Department of Health helpline to ask questions if they are confused, and they also may speak to their own providers who can give them guidance on if they meet the criteria for the vaccine.

You can listen to the second portion of this conversation below:

VAX2.mp3 Listen • 3:51

You can find the latest guidance on COVID-19 vaccines right here, or by calling the helpline at 1-833-796-8773.