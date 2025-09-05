KC Counts named KRWG Public Media's Director of Content

KRWG Public Media has named KC Counts as its new content director.

Counts is a broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience. She has been part of KRWG as FM operations manager for almost six years. She currently hosts “All Things Considered”, "KRWG News This Week" and shares hosting duties with Scott Brocato on “Fronteras: A Changing America.”

NMSU Marketing and Communications asked Counts what excites her most about this new opportunity and what type of impact she hopes to have. “What excites me the most is finding new ways to tell important stories in our community and serving audiences who rely on television and radio as well as those who prefer to connect with us online. The impact I hope to have is on multiple levels, from helping individuals in our organization with creative support and collaboration, to continuing and growing partnerships in communities across our service area, to simply being thought of by our audience as someone who has been a companion on the drive to work,” Counts said.

Counts will oversee the station’s content strategy across television, radio and digital platforms, and will guide programming, collaboration and community partnerships.

“I’m excited to welcome KC Counts into her new role of content director,” said Adrian Velarde, University Broadcasting general manager. “She brings a deep understanding of our mission and community, along with proven leadership and editorial expertise. She will play a key role in guiding her team through the evolving digital media landscape to ensure KRWG continues delivering content that meets audiences where they are.”

KRWG Public Media provides public television and radio programming to southern New Mexico and far west Texas, with a mission to inform, engage, educate and connect communities.

Karmina Conde wrote the original article for NMSU Marketing and Communications, which can be accessed here.