Local singer-songwriter Benjy Rivas is the next guest on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight,” airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, the musical guest will be local singer-songwriter Benjy Rivas. Rivas is a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing music and writing songs for over 50 years. His music combines bluegrass, blues, Americana, and country; and he’s known for his high-energy live shows. Here’s a portion of a conversation between Rivas and KRWG Music Spotlight host Scott Brocato.