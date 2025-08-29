© 2025 KRWG
Local singer-songwriter Benjy Rivas is the next guest on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Benjy Rivas
KRWG Public Media
Benjy Rivas

On the latest episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight,” airing Saturday night at 10 on KRWG-TV, the musical guest will be local singer-songwriter Benjy Rivas. Rivas is a multi-instrumentalist who has been playing music and writing songs for over 50 years. His music combines bluegrass, blues, Americana, and country; and he’s known for his high-energy live shows. Here’s a portion of a conversation between Rivas and KRWG Music Spotlight host Scott Brocato.
KRWG News
Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for nearly 40 years. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016. You can hear him regularly during "Morning Edition" from 5am-9am on weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him playing bass with his band Flat Blak around Las Cruces and El Paso.
