Father Tom Smith previews annual festival, discusses work with immigrants

KC Counts talks with Father Tom Smith about the Franciscan Fine Arts Festival and how the Holy Cross Retreat Center's work with migrants, others has changed with new federal policy.

KC Counts:

Maybe you can speak a little bit to the important role that the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts and events like it play in borderland communities, specifically.

Father Tom Smith:

The Franciscans, through history, 800 years of history, have supported the arts. And I think it helps people to appreciate art as a part, a significant part of life, that it's not just going from one task to another, but being able to view art or participate in it, or show it. And so, by sponsoring this retreat, this Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts, it gives people both to, who are artists, to come there and be a vendor, but it also gives a much larger group a chance to see them and to really appreciate their gift.

KC Counts:

And obviously, the art can be tied to local culture in so many different ways.

Father Tom Smith:

Oh, yeah. And we have some that are very clear to that, you know, from the Native American, of course, the Mexican culture, as well as others, that we want people to see that and to recognize that it's uniquely New Mexico as well.

KC Counts:

And I think that there are, if you talk to anybody who's been around long enough, even if you're not a native, you would go to an event like this specifically for the gorditas, for example.

Father Tom Smith:

Yeah, I was just going to say the food is also probably more significant for some people. They come, they kind of walk around and look at the various booths, but they're coming for the Mexican food or the paella or from whatever else we have going.

KC Counts:

Beeline to the quesadilla truck for me.

Speaker 3

Yeah, precisely.

KC Counts:

But its significance goes beyond that. Tell us what's at the heart of it.

Father Tom Smith:

Well, we are a retreat center since 1957, so that's over 65 years. We have provided places for people to come to reflect on their life, to pray, to set a new direction in terms of their faith. But then it's also for nonprofit organizations like Leadership Las Cruces, something called World Leadership School, various other groups that come there that just need a place to meet where it's pleasant. And so, I think that's a significant part. I've seen people's lives change from their time being there.

KC Counts:

And how does the festival support that work?

Father Tom Smith:

Well, the festival is very helpful because it, for one thing, gives the people who've been there before a chance to come back and visit. Another thing, it provides financial support for us so that we can continue to offer even without cost. Through the years, we've had immigrants, we've had homeless people, we've had people who are in transition, need a place to stay. We don't have to charge them for that. We have medical personnel, people getting chemotherapy or radiation therapy, and they can't afford to stay in a hotel and pay for supper every night at a restaurant, so they come and stay with us. And so, it allows us to do outreach ministries as well as maintain our own Franciscan ministries.

KC Counts:

How has the festival changed in the 15 years you've been a part of it?

Father Tom Smith:

Well, I could go back a little bit farther than 15 years. Originally, there was a festival that grew so large we couldn't hold it anymore and it evolved and became part of what is now the Renaissance Festival. We've had another one that was more of an active participation in the arts. This one has expanded. In fact, this year we probably had six or eight more people, now 90 vendors, with a whole variety of artists and different styles. We have 7 or 8, maybe 10, I'm not sure exactly, food vendors. And so, I think it continues to grow and to evolve.

KC Counts:

And what do people need to know about being a part of it, the nuts and bolts.

Father Tom Smith:

If you're interested in being a vendor, artist, or a food vendor, you need to either call Holy Cross Retreat Center, 575-524-3688, or look our website, holycrossretreat.org, and fill out an application for either artist or food vendor.

KC Counts:

Beyond that, what do people need to know about this year's festival?

Father Tom Smith:

Well, we're having, as we always have had, we have two stages with live music. We have a silent auction. We have a beer and wine garden, and we have a raffle also.

KC Counts:

What's the environment like at the festival?

Father Tom Smith:

It's a very pleasant time. Hopefully, last year it was under 90 degrees, so it was even better. We have a big quadrangle in the center, a courtyard, and most of the artists are either in a room, air-conditioned room, or they're under shade or under trees, or in a place where they don't have to be out in the sun. There's only a very few that have to walk in the sun. It's a pastoral-looking place because we have pecan trees all the way around us, so that creates a nice space where people even park in the shade. And it's also a place of peace. It's clearly a Catholic retreat center, so there's statues and there's a very nice chapel that people see as a work of art in itself.

KC Counts:

Can I take you back to May 8th?

Speaker 3

Sure.

KC Counts:

Do you remember what happened on May 8th?

Father Tom Smith:

I'm not sure I do.

KC Counts:

You might have seen me Googling on my phone while we were chatting because I wanted to go back and remember what day Pope Leo was named.

Father Tom Smith:

Oh, okay. I was going to say, yes, that was a special day.

KC Counts:

And I thought maybe for someone like you, it would be one of those dates you would remember what you were doing and where.

Father Tom Smith:

Well, I remember very well. I didn't remember the specific dates, but oh yeah, we were all watching together and pretty excited about it actually. And more so even now.

In the second portion of their conversation, KC Counts and Father Tom Smith discuss what Pope Leo's papacy may look like and the center's work with migrants and others.

You can find more information about the Franciscan Fine Arts Festival happening Saturday and Sunday, August 30-31, right here.