LCPD: Two Suspects Arrested Saturday in Young Park Shooting

Las Cruces Police Department announced early Sunday that they have arrested one adult and one juvenile for what police said was their involvement in Friday night’s deadly shooting at Young Park in the city.

Police said in an email release, that Tomas Rivas, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody on Saturday. LCPD said that both are charged with three open counts of murder. They said additional charges are pending.

Police said Rivas will be booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he will initially be held without bond. The juvenile will be remanded to the juvenile detention facility.

Authorities also have identified the victims who died in Friday’s shooting at Young Park. Police said that Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19 were the victims who died. LCPD said that Madrid and Gomez died on scene. Estrada was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police said that the other 15 victims, whose ages range from 16-36, were injured in the shooting. LCPD said that of the 15 victims, nine are male and six are female. Police said that to help protect their privacy, they will not release their names publicly.

LCPD said that some of the injured were transported to local hospitals with seven subsequently taken to hospitals in El Paso, Texas. Police said that current medical conditions of the surviving victims are not available at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation with law enforcement actively following multiple leads. LCPD said they are receiving assistance from the FBI, ATF, New Mexico State Police, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As of Saturday evening, Young Park remained closed, according to LCPD. Investigators continue gathering evidence from the scene. Nearby roads also remain closed to through traffic.

This story was updated to reflect the day of arrest. This is a developing story.



