Las Cruces Firefighters Rescue Cats from Fire

KRWG | By Angelina Malone
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM MST
Firefighters giving emergency care to saved cats. Image via Las Cruces Fire Department Facebook Page.
On Tuesday morning, November 7, Las Cruces firefighters rescued and provided emergency care on two cats that were found in a residential structure fire.

First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a home on north Mesquite Street. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

During a search of the home, firefighters found two cats in need of emergency care. Firefighters removed the felines from the home and were successful in saving the domestic pets.

Other than the cats, the home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KRWG News
Angelina Malone
Angelina Malone is the Social & Digital Media Specialist for KRWG Public Media. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography & Graphic Design from New Mexico State University. She has at least 14 years of experience as a graphic designer and freelance artist.
See stories by Angelina Malone