Las Cruces Firefighters Rescue Cats from Fire

On Tuesday morning, November 7, Las Cruces firefighters rescued and provided emergency care on two cats that were found in a residential structure fire.

First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a home on north Mesquite Street. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

During a search of the home, firefighters found two cats in need of emergency care. Firefighters removed the felines from the home and were successful in saving the domestic pets.

Other than the cats, the home was not occupied at the time of the fire. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.