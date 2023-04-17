Angelina Malone is the Social & Digital Media Specialist for KRWG Public Media. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography & Graphic Design from New Mexico State University. She has at least 14 years of experience as a graphic designer and freelancer artist.

Angelina also has a 200-hour Yoga Certification from Open Doors Yoga Studios, which she received in Weymouth, MA in 2017. And was also certified that same year as a Level 1 Parkour Assistant Coach from Parkour Generations Americas. She also has a small online business on Etsy where she sells her digital designs.

Her favorite shows on KRWG include ‘Wait, wait, don’t tell me!”, ‘The TED Radio Hour’, “Shamrock and Thistle”, “Intermezzo with Leora Zeitlin”, and just about every NPR News show.