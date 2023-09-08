NMDOT I-10 to I-25 ramp closure update

A Press Release states that the New Mexico Department of Transportation and a contractor will continue repairs to the I-10 to I-25 ramp in Las Cruces, NM.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, Hasse Contracting Company, Inc. will make the needed concrete repairs to the bridge deck, barrier walls, and support piers. The Press Release said the work is estimated to cost $1.3 million and is expected to take approximately three months to complete. Lane closures will be required on I-10 eastbound lanes for the safety of the traveling public and the construction crews.

Residents are strongly encouraged to obey the road closure and stay out of the area since vehicles and pedestrians in the area hinder work and create an unsafe environment for the maintenance personnel and citizens themselves, the press release suggested.

For additional information visit: www.nmroads.com or call 511.

