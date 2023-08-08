Las Cruces Police Resolve Incident on Oak St without injury

Over the weekend, Las Cruces Police released details and a video about a resolved incident involving a man who shot at three officers inside a Las Cruces apartment complex.

A press release stated around 8 pm, Saturday, Aug. 5, police were called to address suspicious activity at an apartment complex on Oak St, and later were informed that an apartment had been broken into.

When Las Cruces police knocked on the door of the apartment, gunshots were fired through the door, window, and wall. Around 10 pm, a police sergeant on the scene made contact with the man in the apartment via phone conversation and convinced him to surrender.

Jerry Lane, 68, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police released this video footage of the event on Facebook: