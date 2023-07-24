Woman arrested after hitting, killing 70-year-old Las Cruces bicyclist

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for hitting and killing a 70-year-old man who was riding a bicycle on Saturday, July 22.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Vianey Marquez Adams, is charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, child abuse, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and driving left of center.

The bicyclist, identified as 70-year-old Roberto M. Granado, succumbed to his injuries before first responders could arrive, and they found Granado deceased on scene. Investigators learned Granado had just left his home.

Traffic investigators learned Adams was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler north on Melendres, against traffic, and sideswiped a parked vehicle before striking Granado who was legally riding a bicycle southbound. The SUV came to a stop in the front yard of a nearby residence. Adams had her 3-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the crash and tried leaving the scene before a bystander intervened.

Upon further investigation, Adams was involved in a hit-and-run crash minutes earlier near the intersection of El Paseo Road and Idaho Avenue.

Adams was arrested and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond. The custody of her child was turned over to a relative.