Film and television industry sets record-breaking wages for New Mexicans

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that film, television, and digital media production spending in New Mexico surpassed $2.2 billion over the past three fiscal years and that industry wages are now at a record high.

The New Mexico Film Office shows that the industry spent more than $794 million in New Mexico from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

“The investments in New Mexico by the film and media industry are delivering higher wages and creating cascading positive economic impacts in communities large and small across the state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Our continued efforts to create a thriving and robust film industry means more money in the pockets of New Mexico families and businesses.”

The most recent data shows that median hourly wages for industry workers jumped to $35.51 in the past 12 months, up 21%. Additionally, New Mexico communities outside the Albuquerque/Santa Fe Corridor saw a 150% increase in direct spending from $6.5 million in FY21 to $16.5 million in FY23 as a result of the governor’s push to increase opportunities for rural communities.

“New Mexico has built a strong foundation for this industry – not just at the new studios and stages rising in the metro areas, but throughout the state with our scenic locations and film-friendly communities,” said former Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “Now we need to take this momentum and invest in our workforce so New Mexicans can tap into these opportunities, learn new skills and continue to thrive.”

The New Mexico Media Academy is a prime example of those investments. A priority of the governor’s from the 2022 legislative session, the headquarters will be located at the downtown Albuquerque Rail Yards with a satellite campus in Las Cruces and is estimated to complete construction in 2025. Students at the academy will enter a competitive and growing film and television industry workforce.

“We are building our film, television, and digital media ecosystem from the ground up, with a particular focus on staying competitive and not just being relevant but leading the way into the next frontier of how content is made,” New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said. “Our best-in-class incentive, workforce, training programs, and soon, the film academy, are all essential to generating opportunity, access, and prosperity for New Mexican residents and businesses, which are the foundation of our sustainable, thriving industry.”

New Mexico- based productions include Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” franchise, Walt Disney Pictures’ untitled reimagining of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” the upcoming Netflix series “American Primeval,” and the feature “Rez Ball.” Amazon Studio’s “Outer Range” returned for its second season, and the second season of AMC’s “Dark Winds,” set to premiere July 30.

