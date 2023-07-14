NM Representative Jenifer Jones reflects on the overturning of Roe vs Wade one year later

SCOTT BROCATO

First question: it's been just over a year since the US Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs versus Jackson decision overturning Roe versus Wade and returning the decision on abortion laws to the states. Where were you when you first heard about the Supreme Court's decision and what were your feelings then?

REP. JENIFER JONES

I believe I was just here at home. I don't know that I was surprised by that. I think that for years, actually, that we had anticipated that Roe V Wade would be overturned. So it honestly wasn't a surprise. And I believe that the New Mexico Legislature, was not surprised either, because they did take measures to remove all restrictions from the abortion two years ago. and I believe they tried the year before that as well. So it was no surprise. I mean they were prepared for that, and those of us who've been involved in the life issue, the choice issue, knew that it was going to happen, so it was not a surprise. The choice issue knew that it was going to happen, so it was not a surprise.

SCOTT BROCATO

Well, in light of what you mentioned, according to the New Mexico political report, municipalities and counties in New Mexico have passed more anti-abortion ordinances than other states that are considered "pro-abortion." What are your thoughts on that?

REP. JENIFER JONES

My thoughts on that are in alignment with what I believe is (that it) should be local control of what happens regardless of the issue. I think that that we as municipalities of counties in a state should still have local control whenever possible. I'm sure you're aware HB7 was the answer to that issue that we've had here in New Mexico. On the state level, the state progressive legislature did not want the counties and the municipalities to be able to make their own decisions.

SCOTT BROCATO

Some have said that abortion is “health care”. How would you respond to that definition?

REP. JENIFER JONES

Abortion is healthcare? Well, that's a loaded question.

SCOTT BROCATO

Well, that would lead into my next question: as a registered nurse and as a pediatric nurse for many years, what insight would you have on the abortion issue that others might not have?

REP. JENIFER JONES

Yes, and I understand that. And I bring to the legislature the perspective of a registered nurse for many, many years. So when you talk about health care, abortion being healthcare, the fact remains that abortion is healthcare in New Mexico because we've legalized it. We have to address it as a healthcare issue regardless of where you fall on whether you think it's right or wrong, it is what it is and we have to address it as a healthcare issue. And I think I've done that in the legislature.

SCOTT BROCATO

And are you supportive of stricter abortion laws in states such as Texas, which also sets out criminal, civil, and professional penalties for abortion providers who violate the law?

REP. JENIFER JONES

You know, I want to focus on what's realistic here in New Mexico and not get off into ideologies or what's happening in other states. The reality is here in New Mexico, we have no restrictions on abortion and that is that is what we deal with legally from a nurse's perspective, a nurse who's taking care of women and girls and babies for decades. I am a patient advocate. So I look at this situation and this abortion being legal as, How can I address the needs of patients, given that this is legal and how can I make sure that women are cared for properly that they are not? These are vulnerable women in crisis and I need to make sure that I'm advocating for them on a healthcare patient level because I believe in patient rights. I want to make sure that those women who are vulnerable and in crisis have their rights as patients honored and respected. So I have to focus in on what I believe is realistic, that we can accomplish here in New Mexico and I'm very concerned about the possibility of women being exploited and. So I have to focus in on what I believe is realistic, that we can accomplish here in New Mexico and I'm very concerned about the possibility of women being exploited and being taken advantage of, whether it be on purpose or not, by the abortion industry that we have here in New Mexico. So from my perspective it is, how can we protect women? How can we honor and respect their rights as patients? So I come at it as an advocate and a nurse advocate for my patients.

SCOTT BROCATO

In the wake of Roe versus Wade overturning, Governor Lujan Grisham gave an executive order pledging $10 million for a reproductive healthcare clinic in Dona Ana County that includes abortion services. What are your thoughts about that executive order and the proposed clinic?

REP. JENIFER JONES

Well, in addition to being a nurse, of course, now I'm the legislator and I represent people, and my constituents overall are not in favor of that. You know, that's next door. I actually have a portion of Dona Ana County in in my district and my constituents overwhelmingly are not in favor of a state-funded abortion clinic next door to us that will serve women from Texas, basically. And that that's a big issue. You can look at that from a Medicaid perspective as well, where we will be using our Medicaid funds, often for women who are coming from out of state...those funds are needed for New Mexicans. And so there are several different ways to look at that.

SCOTT BROCATO

Final question, a two-parter: What's next for you and for New Mexico in terms of the abortion rights issue, and is there any legislation that you might propose in the future?

REP. JENIFER JONES

I actually introduced several bills that would protect women and girls in crisis and their babies who were born alive, who survived late term abortion attempts. I introduced several bills and none of them were heard. So what's next for me? I will continue to make attempts to protect women. And I will reintroduce those bills. I will also look at other ways that we can reach out to women in crisis, and I don't know how much we can do legislatively on that front, but it needs to be looked at so that we can make sure that they feel supported and not vulnerable and desperate. I don't ever want my patients to feel desperate. I don't want New Mexico's women to feel desperate, like they have to have an abortion when it's not necessarily their desire. I think they need to understand everything before they make a choice, which is what those on the other side of the aisle will say: they want choice. Choice needs to involve information, and so we need to make sure that women know about fetal development, they know about abortion procedures, they know about the risks, both emotional and physical, because there are many. They know about their options, and so we need to address the options, but oftentimes I think, I mean, we just need to make sure the legislature, that women are protected, and that they're honored and respected. And that's my goal in the future. There's room for education on every front, and that's what nurses do. They teach people about healthcare. So there's room for education of the public, education of the legislators. I think many of us who vote on these issues, oftentimes we don't really have all the information. So I look forward to just doing whatever I can to make sure that women and girls are honored and respected.

SCOTT BROCATO

Representative Jennifer Jones, thank you so much for joining us on KRWG public media.

REP. JENIFER JONES

Thank you, Scott. Thank you for having me.

