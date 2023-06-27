New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee met with top water managers Tuesday in Las Cruces

On the opening agenda were briefings from top water managers about the history of the dispute and the creation of a task force that will be charged with developing a plan for implementing the proposed agreement. That plan calls for reducing use through a combination of efforts that range from paying farmers not to pump groundwater to leasing surface water, fallowing farmland and making infrastructure improvements. Others at the meeting said focusing on infrastructure would result in more efficient use of the river. They also said storm water runoff could be captured and managed to help recharge aquifers in southern New Mexico. During a Q&A, Senator Crystal Diamond had this to say:

“We’re all in this together to save water, including in our urban areas and in our cities. And while we are quick to tell our farmers to pull back, to reserve and to save water, we rarely send that message as loud, as a legislator, as we should to our urban users. We put a lot of the burden on our lower Rio Grande (farmers).”

The proposed settlement reached last fall by New Mexico, Texas and Colorado still needs the approval of a judge who has been overseeing the case and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court. State Sen. Joseph Cervantes argued that the settlement was far from a done deal, and said that while the proposed settlement would end the dispute with Texas, it will create a battle between users in southern and northern New Mexico and that most farmers would not be willing to sell their land for the prices offered through the fallowing programs.