Highways 70, 54, and 380 to be blocked Thursday morning

LAS CRUCES, SAN ANTONIO & FT. BLISS - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office (NMDOT) along with White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) posted an alert for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

US 70 will be blocked two times, beginning at 7 a.m., and again at 8:20 a.m. being lifted by 9:20 a.m. Each block lasting approximately 1 hour each. This block will be located at Red Block (top of San. Augustin Pass) and Yellow Block (White Sands National Park). LC Gate, Aguirre Springs and Owen Road will also be impacted by this block.

US 380 will be blocked two times, beginning at 6:50 a.m. and again at 8:10 a.m. being lifted by 9:10 a.m. Each block lasting approximately 1 hour each. This block will affect Hwy 380 in the northern portion of the range at Gold Block (mile marker 3) and Silver Block (mile marker 49).

US 54 will be blocked two times, beginning at 7 a.m. and again at 8:20 a.m. being lifted by 9:20 a.m. Each block lasting approximately 1 hour. This block will be located at Orange Block (mile Marker 28.8, entrance of OG Base Camp) and Pink Block, north of the Otero County Transitional Facility (mile marker 6).

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2221/2222 for updates or go to New Mexico Department of Transportation: www.nmroads.com or call 511.