NM 152 roadway closure

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed the Geronimo Scenic Byway due to a potential roadway failure. Large cracks in the asphalt were found and could lead to further road deterioration. The NMDOT are on site evaluating the roadway conditions, and when it is deemed safe, it will reopen. It will be closed at Milepost 15 in San Lorenzo to Milepost 40 in Kingston. Detours will be in place to guide motorists from Hwy. 152 to Hwys 61 and 180; or Hwy 152 to Hwys 27 to Hwy 26, or the Hatch Highway.