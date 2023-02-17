Representatives from New Mexico's only 24/7 dispensary discuss cannabis-related legislative bills being considered in the Roundhouse
High Horse Cannabis Company, which opened the first 24-hour drive-through cannabis dispensary in New Mexico last year with their Las Cruces location, is calling on New Mexico legislators to support cannabis consumers by protecting access to cannabis. Scott Brocato spoke with High Horse’s director of public engagement Scott Krahling and brand advocate Nicole Jordan about the cannabis-related bills before the legislation that they’re watching.