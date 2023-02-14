NMSU fires Greg Heiar after allegations of hazing involving players on team

On Tuesday, New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced in an email to the university community that men's basketball coach Greg Heiar has been fired after the university learned of "hazing allegations involving student-athletes" on the team.

A spokesperson for the university said a press conference will take place Wednesday morning.

Emailed statement from Chancellor Arvizu:

Dear members of our NMSU Community:

Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team.

As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.

Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again.

Any further decisions regarding the remainder of the coaching staff will be made after additional investigations are concluded.

Sincerely,

Dan E. Arvizu

Chancellor

