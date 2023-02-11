NMSU confirms 'alleged hazing incidents' led to suspension of men's basketball program

In a released statement to the NMSU community on Saturday night, New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu confirmed that alleged hazing reports led to the suspension of the school’s men’s basketball team.

Saturday night, this statement was released by the Chancellor via email to the NMSU community:

Dear members of our NMSU Community:

Late yesterday, at my direction, New Mexico State University (NMSU) suspended operations for our men’s basketball program until further notice. We took this action after receiving reports of alleged hazing incidents within our men’s basketball team.

Our players and coaches were in California at the time, preparing to play Cal Baptist. To ensure we fully understood this situation, we cancelled that game, called the team back to Las Cruces and placed the coaching staff on paid administrative leave. Once our student-athletes arrived on campus, they were met and interviewed by university personnel who are specially trained to conduct investigations into these kinds of matters.

The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm. That’s why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate.

I realize many in our community have additional questions about these alleged incidents and about the future of the men’s basketball team. In the near term, team operations remain suspended until further notice. We will share additional information, as we can, going forward.

Sincerely,

Dan E. Arvizu

Chancellor