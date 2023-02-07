New Mexico Attorney General opens new office space in Las Cruces

Last Friday, Attorney General Raul Torrez held an open house for the new offices of the Attorney General in Southern New Mexico. Torrez said that the office space will be utilized as a full-service branch, and is open to any member of the public that has questions or concerns related to the Attorney General’s office.

“Anything that may involve the Attorney General’s office, from issues with law enforcement, or environmental protection, utility regulation. This will be a place for the citizens of Doña Ana County [and citizens] all across Southern New Mexico to come and raise their concerns and ask for their assistance. We want to make sure that we have the ability to support citizens all over the state.”

Torrez said that one of the main goals of the new office is to be able to serve the needs of Southern New Mexicans who may feel underrepresented.

“We’re going to take all that feedback to Santa Fe, to the Roundhouse, to the members of our executive team, and figure out ways to get more resources and more engagement in this part of the state,” he said.

Torrez says that he plans to stay engaged in talks with local officials in order to better serve the needs of the citizens of Southern New Mexico. The address of the office is located in Las Cruces at 1175 Commerce Drive, Suite A.