Conservation group responds to the recent capture of a roaming Mexican gray wolf

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
Recently a female Mexican gray wolf that roamed beyond the endangered species' recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico was captured, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish using a helicopter to locate and capture the wolf. Scott Brocato spoke with Greta Anderson, deputy director of Western Watersheds Project, about the capture and why conservation groups felt it was important to allow Asha to continue roaming.

Scott Brocato
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
