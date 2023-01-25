Conservation group responds to the recent capture of a roaming Mexican gray wolf
Recently a female Mexican gray wolf that roamed beyond the endangered species' recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico was captured, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish using a helicopter to locate and capture the wolf. Scott Brocato spoke with Greta Anderson, deputy director of Western Watersheds Project, about the capture and why conservation groups felt it was important to allow Asha to continue roaming.