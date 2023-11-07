Isabella Solis reflects on her campaign to become the next mayor of Las Cruces

KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region. Las Cruces’s Isabella Solis is running to become the city’s next mayor, and KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with her regarding final thoughts about her campaign.

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

How do you feel like your campaign has gone in general so far?

Isabella Solis:

I think my campaign is doing really well. We've had some really good team members and our team is working really hard. So we feel very confident, very excited about the election.

Jonny Coker:

Certainly. So what do you feel has been the main issues that really resonated with voters that you've talked to today?

Isabella Solis:

So all the people I have talked to and even they are questioning me as I stand here and flip signs. Their question to me is how are we going to change the homeless situation, and what do I plan to do about crime? And those are the couple of things that that I've heard.

Jonny Coker:

What's your answer to them? What do you feel? What will you do if elected about those issues you just laid out?

Isabella Solis:

So that was part of my platform. So as far as crime is concerned, I believe that if we have more police presence, that will deter some of the some of the crime. You know, and talking to officers, that's usually the response to me. And what I would really like to do in regards to crime would be to lobby with the D.A. and state legislators in regards to the catch and release and see what we can do there.