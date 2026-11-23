Researchers at Boston University and Banner Health have discovered a blood test that may be able to identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in patients while they’re still alive.

Here & Now speaks with Michael Alosco, one of the study’s authors and co-director of clinical research at the Boston University CTE Center, about the research and its potential implications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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