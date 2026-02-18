© 2026 KRWG
Why is South Carolina's measles outbreak spreading so quickly?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:54 AM MST

Nearly 1,000 people in South Carolina have been infected in a measles outbreak that started in a largely unvaccinated community in October.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Martha Edwards, president of the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about how this outbreak has spread so quickly, why vaccine skepticism is on the rise, and how to talk to a vaccine-skeptical parent.

