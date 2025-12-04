© 2025 KRWG
CDC committee to review Hep B vaccine guidance, which could roll back decades of work

WBUR
Published December 4, 2025 at 10:05 AM MST
A box of hepatitis B vaccine is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
A box of hepatitis B vaccine is displayed at a CVS Pharmacy, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Miami. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) convenes Thursday and Friday for a closely watched meeting to rethink fundamental elements of the childhood vaccination schedule, which has protected children from dangerous diseases for decades.

Dr. William Schaffner is a former voting member of ACIP and now a professor of preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He joins host Scott Tong for more.

Here & Now Newsroom