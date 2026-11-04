Daisy Maldonado projected to win County Commission seat

Daisy Maldonado is the projected winner of Doña Ana county commission district one seat.

Democrat Daisy Maldonado wrapped up the night leading her opponent by around 20%.

In an interview with KRWG, she said that she was thankful for all of the support.

“Just looking at the results right now, I am feeling very hopeful and excited that all of the work that we have put in over the last few months has paid off and I really feel like the voters in district one have spoken, specifically about Project Jupiter but also that they want to see some change at the county commission,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado, a longtime vocal advocate in the southern part of the county, said that she is ready to tackle big issues like infrastructure and Project Jupiter.

“First and foremost is doing a full review in terms of the different departments in the county, where is the most need, what does the budget look like, thinking about even the last year around how the commission made some decisions that they made and really try to revisit that as well as think about all of the conversations I had with constituents over the last few months and how we can address their needs, Maldonado said.