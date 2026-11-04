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Daisy Maldonado projected to win County Commission seat

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:00 AM MST

Daisy Maldonado is the projected winner of Doña Ana county commission district one seat.

Democrat Daisy Maldonado wrapped up the night leading her opponent by around 20%.

In an interview with KRWG, she said that she was thankful for all of the support.

“Just looking at the results right now, I am feeling very hopeful and excited that all of the work that we have put in over the last few months has paid off and I really feel like the voters in district one have spoken, specifically about Project Jupiter but also that they want to see some change at the county commission,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado, a longtime vocal advocate in the southern part of the county, said that she is ready to tackle big issues like infrastructure and Project Jupiter.

“First and foremost is doing a full review in terms of the different departments in the county, where is the most need, what does the budget look like, thinking about even the last year around how the commission made some decisions that they made and really try to revisit that as well as think about all of the conversations I had with constituents over the last few months and how we can address their needs, Maldonado said.
Election Coverage 2026
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess