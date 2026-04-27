The University Art Museum proudly presents Where We Ended Up: 2026 MFA Thesis Exhibition, featuring artworks by NMSU Department of Art MFA Candidates, Arch Jones and Ezekiel Martey. This exhibition opens on May 1, 2026, with an opening reception from 5:30 - 7:30 pm and will be on display through May 16, 2026. This two-person exhibition showcases the culmination of both artists’ individual research and development during their time in the Department of Art’s graduate program. Where We Ended Up: 2026 MFA Thesis Exhibition features a variety of media and processes from ceramics and paintings, to found objects and immersive installation.