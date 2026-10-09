Watercolor Society Presents Statewide Juried Exhibit of NM Artists

The New Mexico Watercolor Society (NMWS) Fall 2026 Juried Exhibition is being held at the Hood Gallery, Las Cruces, New Mexico from November 6--29, 2026. The Opening Reception & Awards Ceremony will be Friday, November 6th from 5-7 PM during First Friday Art Ramble.

The Exhibit, entitled “Creative Freedom” features art from 69 paintings from 49 New Mexico artists who are members of NMWS statewide. This is a chance to see some of the best New Mexico watercolor artists in one of two juried shows sponsored by NMWS each year. All exhibited art is for sale, and some artists will also be selling unframed original paintings. The gallery is open Friday - Sunday, and closed Nov 21st.