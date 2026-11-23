The Academy for Learning in Retirement's four-part series in December 2026 will present "The Latest Works of Las Cruces Authors." Dates, presenters and topics are: Tuesday, December 1 - Cynthia Bejarano and Jeffrey Shepherd, "Gathering Together, We Decide: Archives of Dispossession, Resistance, and Memory in Nde' Homelands;" Thursday, December 3 - Connie Voisine, "10 Poems That Will Save Your Life;" Tuesday, December 8 - Rus Bradburd, "Big Time: Humor, Fiction, and the Problems on Our Campuses;" and Thursday, December 10 - Miriam Chaiken, "Creative Ozone - The Artists of Westbeth." The presentations will be at Dona Ana Community College - East Mesa auditorium and will also be available as a Zoom broadcast.

Audience members my register for the Academy for Learning in Retirement's four December sessions or for all 16 ALR Fall presentations at https://tinyurl.com/ALR-Reg . People may also register with cash or checks at the door. ALR will send announcements and Zoom links to registrants on the evening before each presentation. Registrants may attend at the auditorium or may log in on Zoom after 10:00 a.m. and each presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Free coffee and cookies will be available in the nearby DACC Student Resources Building from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.