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TBE Day at Agave Gallery

TBE Day at Agave Gallery

Agave Artists Gallery is pleased to present a special event on Sunday, November 29th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Three guest artists will show and sell their work in the Agave Artists Garden adjacent to the gallery. They are Karen Currier (gourd art), Gerie Muchnikoff (painting) and Donna Popke (painting). Their work will add even more variety to the diverse offerings of the 16 artist members of the gallery. Agave Artists Gallery and Garden is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla. Hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

Agave Artists Gallery
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Agave Artists Gallery
https://agaveartists.com/

Artist Group Info

Glenn Philips
mesillavalleymosaics@gmail.com
Agave Artists Gallery
2250 Calle de San Albino
Mesilla, New Mexico 88046
agaveartists.com