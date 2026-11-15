TBE Day at Agave Gallery

Agave Artists Gallery is pleased to present a special event on Sunday, November 29th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Three guest artists will show and sell their work in the Agave Artists Garden adjacent to the gallery. They are Karen Currier (gourd art), Gerie Muchnikoff (painting) and Donna Popke (painting). Their work will add even more variety to the diverse offerings of the 16 artist members of the gallery. Agave Artists Gallery and Garden is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla. Hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

