Potters' Guild Winter Market

The Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces presents the 5th Annual Winter Market November 20th – December 20th, 2026

Some of the best of the best Potters' Guild members will have wonderful and creative artful pieces for gift giving, home decor, and artful display. The artisans will offer incredible mugs, serving ware, practical pottery to fine sculpture, mixed media, wall pieces, small tables and yard art. You can select your handmade ornaments from our two display trees.

Participating artisans: Jan Archey, Rick Adkisson, Linda Sanchez, Heather Kaplan, Jim Moore, Amber Ransom, Mary Lou LaCasse, Vickie Morrow, Sonja Henrichsen, Mary Ann Henrickson, Pam Homa and Bonnie MacQuarrie.

Support those who bring you Empty Bowls

Winter Pottery Market Grand Opening: November 20th, 1-8 pm and Potters' Outdoor Market November 21st from 11-3.

First Friday Opening December 4th, 1-8 pm

Market Show Closes December 20th

