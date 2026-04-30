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Plant and Garden Sale

Plant and Garden Sale

Plant and garden sale. New and gently used items will be for sale. Hand painted pots, decorative pots, outdoor and indoor plants, birdfeeders, and much, much more!

The Center for Spiritual Living in the Heart of Las Cruces
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Center for Spiritual Living
5755234847
csllascruces@csllascruces.org
csl-lascruces.org

Artist Group Info

The Center for Spiritual Living
The Center for Spiritual Living in the Heart of Las Cruces
575 No Main St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-523-4847
csllascruces@csllascruces.org
http://www.csl-lascruces.org