Plant and Garden Sale
Plant and Garden Sale
Plant and garden sale. New and gently used items will be for sale. Hand painted pots, decorative pots, outdoor and indoor plants, birdfeeders, and much, much more!
The Center for Spiritual Living in the Heart of Las Cruces
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Center for Spiritual Living
5755234847
csllascruces@csllascruces.org
Artist Group Info
The Center for Spiritual Living in the Heart of Las Cruces
575 No Main StLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-523-4847
csllascruces@csllascruces.org