Mutual UFO Network Las Cruces Chapter Meeting

2026 Mufon Reports - New Mexico’s end of year summary of Mufon Reports and Program reviews will be presented Saturday Jan 2nd at 11am at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on East Picacho AVE in the Road Runner Room. The meeting is free, open to the public & MUFON membership is not required, doors open at 10:30. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena, anomalous activity and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

The Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter presents a new program on the first Saturday of the month at 11am at the Branigan Library. We will continue our meetings at the library until it closes for repairs. Our Las Cruces Chapter is growing ! Come out and be a part of the disclosure movement !

