Mutual UFO Network Las Cruces Chapter Meeting

Extra Terrestrial Contact – What to do when you’ve been Abducted will be presented Saturday Dec 5th at 11am at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on East Picacho AVE in the Road Runner Room. The meeting is free, open to the public & MUFON membership is not required, doors open at 10:30. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena, anomalous activity and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

The Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter presents a new program on the first Saturday of the month at 11am at the Branigan Library. We will continue our meetings at the library until it closes for repairs. Our Las Cruces Chapter is growing ! Come out and be a part of the disclosure movement !

