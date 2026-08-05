All work in the show represents, or is inspired by, music of any kind: musical genres, experiences, song titles, lyrics and more. The opening reception is the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov 27, 5-7pm at the Grant County Art Guild Studio, 307 N Texas, Silver City.

The show runs for two weekends, Nov 28-29, Dec 4-6, 10am-5pm, with an additional evening reception for December's First Friday art walk, Dec 4, 5-7pm.