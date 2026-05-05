Movie screening of "Orwell: 2+2=5"
Movie screening of "Orwell: 2+2=5"
The basic techniques of authoritarian manipulation of how we perceive the events around us haven't changed much. In this film we hear, in Orwell's own words read by actor Damien Lewis, how he wrote to expose the lies that are shaping the authoritarian world and us as part of it.
WNMU Light Hall Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
WNMU Light Hall Theater
900 W College Ave, Silver City, NM 88061, USA,
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu