Ginning in New Mexico and the History of the Harvey Cotton Gin — Free Culture Series Presentation

Emmy Harvey of the former B.E. Harvey Ginning Company is a Las Cruces native and fourth-generation cotton ginner who ran her family's gin herself. In an interview-style talk with historic photos, she will tell the story of the gin her family built in 1926. She will also explain how cotton ginning shaped southern New Mexico's farming families and economy, and how the equipment changed over a century. The program is part of the Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum's Culture Series.