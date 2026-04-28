Gallery 925 Annual Printmaking & Photography Invitational

Each year Gallery 925 invites Southern New Mexico’s and El Paso Printmakers and Photographers to submit work to this annual show. A huge variety of printmaking and photographic techniques will be shown.

The exhibition opens Friday, May 1st with a reception from 4 - 8 pm. The show runs for the entire month of May.

This invitational show also celebrates International Print Day in May. (IPDM)

Print Day in May is an annual, global celebration of printmaking that takes place every first Saturday in May. It’s a worldwide printmaking action where tens of thousands of artists in over 80 countries make prints and share their work online, creating a community chain of creativity.

At the gallery, Saturday, May 2nd, starting at 10 am there will be free printmaking demos all day until 4 pm.

