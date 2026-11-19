Albuquerque, October 20, 2026 | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. FUSION Theatre Company is thrilled to present LIBERATION by Bess Wohl at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts on November 28 at 2 PM. Directed by FUSION co-founder Laurie Thomas, the ensemble cast features Jacqueline Reid, Ryan Jason Cook, Wendy Barker, Imani Caldwell, Ashley Deleona, Angela Littleton, Christy Lopez, and Wendy Scott. LIBERATION won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play.

“[Liberation is] about community and the power of community. And there's fewer and fewer places to find that. And I think the theatre is one of those places where I still go for that.” —Bess Wohl

“An unadulterated pleasure. Powerfully moving and funny…” —New York Times

“A superb enthralling emotional knockout... an extraordinary must-see…” —Washington Post

“Fiery, funny and provocative.” —The Guardian

What happens after the revolution? Liberation animates the ideals of a generation meeting the realities of a lifetime. Sparkling with wit and irresistible humor, Wohl’s Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning comedy celebrates the messy business of changing the world—and yourself. As the play moves between a vibrant women's liberation retreat in the 1970s and the present day, seven extraordinary women weave their memories, idealism, and hard-earned experiences into a rich meditation on feminism, intimate relationships, and the passage of time. “This is a play I’ve been living with my whole life. I grew up with a mom who worked at Ms. Magazine. I first went to Ms. when I was a baby. I have pictures of me bouncing on my mom’s lap in her office [next to] a big poster of Wonder Woman.” –Bess Wohl

Tickets at nmsutheatre.ludus.com $22 General | $18 Senior/Military | $16 Student

