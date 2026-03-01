Faculty Lecture Series at the Library: Kelly Krumrie

Dr. Kelly Krumrie presents her recently published novel Concentric Macroscope (Crop Circle Press).

From Joanna Howard, "With terrains and conflicts reminiscent of Jeff VanderMeer’s AREA X or Ted Chiang’s "Story of Your Life," but as if channeled by Lisa Robertson and Rosmarie Waldrop (having coffee with Blanchot and Jabès), Krumrie’s latest novel is a meditation on inscription systems both legible and asemic, crackling with monkish eroticism, much like the escapades of its linguist protagonist. CONCENTRIC MACROSCOPE is a literary immersion tank, a speculative sound bath pulsing with frequencies, subterranean and extraterrestrial, like the pylons at the heart of its first-contact style mystery centering the quantum uncertainty of language."

Kelly Krumrie teaches Creative Writing in the Creative Media Institute at NMSU.