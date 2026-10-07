District 53 Candidate Forum
District 53 Candidate Forum
PRESS RELEASE
DONA ANA COUNTY REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 53
CANDIDATE FORUM
Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna
CHAPARRAL, NEW MEXICO — The Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) and the Chaparral community organization invite the community to a nonpartisan Doña Ana County Representative District 53 Candidate Forum featuring Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Betty McKnight Community Center in Chaparral, New Mexico.
The forum will be moderated by Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and a government professor at New Mexico State University.
The forum will give residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, ask questions, and learn more about issues affecting District 53 and surrounding communities.
Candidates seeking public office need to understand that, if elected, it is their responsibility to represent the people who live in District
53. This forum gives residents the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns, and hear how each candidate plans to represent the communities they seek to serve.
Spanish interpretation will be available to help ensure community members can fully participate in the conversation.
EVENT DETAILS
Date:
Thursday, October 15, 2026
Time:
6:00-8:00 p.m.
Location:
Betty McKnight Community Center
Address:
190 County Line Drive, Chaparral, NM 88081
Candidates:
Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna
Moderator:
Dr. José Z. García
Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) and the Chaparral
Hosted by:
community organization
Format:
Nonpartisan candidate forum
Interpretation: Spanish interpretation will be available.
Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, become informed, and participate in the civic process.
Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.
For more information: 575-621-0268