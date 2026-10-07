PRESS RELEASE

DONA ANA COUNTY REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 53

CANDIDATE FORUM

Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna

CHAPARRAL, NEW MEXICO — The Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) and the Chaparral community organization invite the community to a nonpartisan Doña Ana County Representative District 53 Candidate Forum featuring Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Betty McKnight Community Center in Chaparral, New Mexico.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. José Z. García, former Secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department and a government professor at New Mexico State University.

The forum will give residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, ask questions, and learn more about issues affecting District 53 and surrounding communities.

Candidates seeking public office need to understand that, if elected, it is their responsibility to represent the people who live in District

53. This forum gives residents the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns, and hear how each candidate plans to represent the communities they seek to serve.

Spanish interpretation will be available to help ensure community members can fully participate in the conversation.

EVENT DETAILS

Date:

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time:

6:00-8:00 p.m.

Location:

Betty McKnight Community Center

Address:

190 County Line Drive, Chaparral, NM 88081

Candidates:

Sarah Silva and Ben Ray Luna

Moderator:

Dr. José Z. García

Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) and the Chaparral

Hosted by:

community organization

Format:

Nonpartisan candidate forum

Interpretation: Spanish interpretation will be available.

Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, become informed, and participate in the civic process.

Meet the candidates. Ask questions. Be informed. Get involved.

For more information: 575-621-0268