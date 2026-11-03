Borderland History Lectures: Dr. Laura Hooton

NMSU Library Archives and Special Collections' Borderland History Lectures features NMSU History Professor Dr. Laura Hooton discussing her new book "Little Liberia: A Dream of Black Freedom in the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands.

Little Liberia was an agricultural business and transborder activist community in northern Baja California, Mexico in the early 20th century. Residents sought to counter the forces of White supremacy in North America by building a stable financial and political foundation for African Americans. "Little Liberia" is a story of Black innovation and cross-cultural enterprise at a time of racial persecution and political turbulence - a little-known but instructive chapter in the intersecting history of Black America and the borderlands of the Southwest.