Autumn Art Party in the Garden

Agave Artists Gallery is pleased to present a special Holiday Art Party on Thursday, November 19th. From 1 PM to 3 PM, Make and Take your own Thanksgiving Table Runner! Just bring your art apron and a chair - all supplies will be provided. Then head next door to The Bean at Josefina’s for snacks, beverages and the stunning art exhibit “Angels in the Architecture”. The show features the work of Agave artists Nancy Begin, Vickie Morrow and Souheir Rawlings. Cost is $15 per person. Contact Vickie Morrow at vickiemorrow@msn.com to make your reservation. Agave Artists Gallery and Garden is located at 2250 Calle de San Albino in Old Mesilla. Regular hours are 10-5 Thursday through Sunday.

