Author Talk With Carlos Melendrez
Author Talk With Carlos Melendrez
Carlos Melendres, Author and Activist, is the great, great grandson of Pablo Melendres, who founded the City of Las Cruces in 1849. His Book “I Know Where the Bodies Are Buried: There Are Stories to Tell, Questions to Ask. True Exciting Stories of Southern New Mexico’s Early History!, Unsung Tales of the Funding Family of Las Cruces” is a chronicle of that story.
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library - Roadrunner Room
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
575-649-8786
ansara@me.com
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library - Roadrunner Room
200 E. Picacho AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
5756498786
ansara@me.com