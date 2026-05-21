Asombro Monthly Volunteer Gathering

Join us for our monthly volunteer gatherings, held on the second Tuesday of every month from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at the Asombro Institute for Science Education office at 401 E. College Drive, Las Cruces. This is a great opportunity to meet other volunteers who have worked in the education and STEM realms, have shared interest in promoting science among K-12 students in our local schools, and have a passion for contributing to the great community we live in! We work on a variety of tasks such as prepping materials for Asombro's education programs, compiling kits for teacher workshops, assembling items for classroom science experiments, and whatever else is needed to increase natural science literacy through engaging place-based education!