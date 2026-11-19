People have visited the Southern Arizona Chiricahua Mountains in reverence for thousands of years. On Oct. 20, this “wonderland of rocks” near the Arizona-Mexico border became the country’s newest national park.

Park officials say they’ve seen an expected bump in tourism with the new designation.

“We had it on our list, but I think it made us want to go see it more when it became a national park,” said Maureen Carey of Yuma, Arizona. She visited Chiricahua National Park with her husband, Joe, and two small kids.

“It’s not terribly crowded,” said Joe Carey. “And it’s extremely beautiful.”

Chiricahua had been a national monument since the 1920s before it got a big upgrade last month. As the country’s 64th national park, it spans about 12,000 acres, which is relatively small compared to crown jewels like Yellowstone, Yosemite or Grand Canyon.

But the views at Chiricahua are breathtaking, said Katie Hostetler, the park’s acting chief of interpretation and visitor services. Rock spires and hoodoos inside the park are so unique they appear to have come from another planet. The balancing boulders are covered in a brilliant mosaic of lichen.

/ A view of rock formations in Chiricahua National Park. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)

The rocks formed after a huge volcanic eruption buried the area in ash 27 million years ago. The ash then solidified into something known as rhyolitic tuff.

“Through millions of years of erosion, they create the spires and pinnacles and balanced boulders that we’re standing under right now,” said Hostetler.

About 70,000 people visited Chiricahua last year, but Hostetler said there’s already been a jump in new visitors, which often happens when a national monument becomes a national park.

Speaking at the park’s dedication ceremony in October, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum said there would be more traffic to Chiricahua and, as a result, the National Park Service would need to invest more in water systems, sewers, trail maintenance and visitor centers.

“All those budgets get bigger once you become a national park,” he said.

But Congress didn’t approve any new money for Chiricahua when it approved the upgrade. Across the country, the park service has cut staff and struggled to keep up with about $24 billion of deferred maintenance. But there has been new public and private investment recently to fund the upkeep of national parks, Bergum said

‘Mixed feelings’

Zach Palma isn’t sure how he feels about Chiricahua’s new status. The former park service employee now works for the Sky Island Alliance in Southern Arizona.

“I have mixed feelings,” he said, as his young daughter waded through the park’s Bonita Creek. Above the swollen stream, Arizona sycamores created a golden canopy of fall foliage.

/ The Sky Island Alliance’s Zach Palma visits Bonita Creek with his daughter at Chiricahua National Park. (Peter O’Dowd/Here & Now)

Palma’s organization tries to conserve ecosystems like Chiricahua. The Sky Islands are a chain of mountains in the Southwestern United States and Northern Mexico where the habitat rapidly changes from hot desert scrub at the bottom to snowy alpine forests at the top.

“The sky islands, we refer to them as water factories, the producers of water for our region,” Palma said. “If we took a picture here, you could easily think you’re in some other place of the continent.”

Palma says upgraded park status could help people learn about this unique place. On the other hand, there’s nowhere to expand. Parking lots are already packed.“It could be a concern,” Palma said. “Is this canyon ready for a lot more humans?”

This part of Southern Arizona is also the traditional homeland of the Chiricahua Apache, who still have a deep connection to it “that has never been extinguished,” said Justine Jimmie at a 2024 Congressional hearing.

Jimmie, deputy attorney general for the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was advocating for the tribe’s right to continue using the land for traditional purposes.

“National parks have become increasingly packed with tourists,” she said. “In contrast, we go to our cultural areas in what are now parks to seek sanctuary, pray and perform ceremonies. Our ancestors lived like this before these lands became tourist destinations.”

The final legislation that made Chiricahua a national park granted the tribe’s request.

A legacy of human history

The history of the Apache people is an important part of the park’s story, said Katie Hostetler.

/ Katie Hostetler, the park’s acting chief of interpretation and visitor services, on the Echo Canyon trail. (Peter O’Dowd/Here & Now)

Inside an old house known as the Faraway Ranch, there’s a fireplace built with stones that were once part of a monument created for slain former President James Garfield.

A company of Buffalo Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 10th Cavalry etched messages into the stone when they were stationed there in the 1880s. The all-Black troops came west after the Civil War to fight the government’s campaign against Geronimo and the Apaches, who were hiding out in the hoodoos of nearby mountains.

“There were 3,000 men looking for 30 people,” Hostetler said.

The Apache referred to the area as the land of standing-up rocks.

“It is a new national park, but it’s always been a special place,” she added. “We knew it was something special, and now it’s a national treasure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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