© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG TV signal has been restored in Alamogordo. Thank you for your patience while we worked on the issue.

Supreme Court dismisses Alabama effort to execute convict

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed an effort by Alabama to execute a man who was convicted of a 1997 murder. Lower courts said he was intellectually disabled after test scores put his IQ slightly above 70, the accepted standard for intellectual disability. The Supreme Court’s action leaves a lower court ruling in place that blocked the man’s execution.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law for Slate and co-hosts the podcast Amicus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom