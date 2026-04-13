In 'Small Town Girls,' Pulitzer winner Jayne Anne Phillips explores her West Virginia roots

Host Robin Young speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jayne Anne Phillips about “Small Town Girls: A Writer’s Memoir,” a collection of essays about West Virginia, where she was born and raised, writing and the writers that influenced her. The book comes out on April 21.

Book excerpt: ‘Small Town Girls’

By Jayne Anne Phillips

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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