Fresh Air Weekend: 'Sinners' actor Delroy Lindo; Novelist Tayari Jones

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

No matter what happens at the Oscars, Delroy Lindo embraces "the joy of this moment": Lindo is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in Sinners. At the BAFTA awards, Lindo was presenting when a man with Tourette syndrome in the audience yelled out a racial slur.

Years ago, novelist Tayari Jones snuck into a writing class. It changed her life: Jones' new novel, Kin, is set in 1950s Louisiana and Atlanta, and tells the story of two young women who grow up next door to each other without their mothers.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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